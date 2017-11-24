A plea for justice, after ‘abuse of human rights in the Canary Islands’

FIVE Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are seeking a commission to be formed in Brussels to investigate “judicial corruption” in Spain, and, especially, in the Canary Islands.

The request comes as a result of the perceived abuse of human rights, and disregard for rules of due process, in the so-called “Kokorev Case”.

In February, the five MEPS expressed their concerns over the case of Vladimir Kokorev, an entrepreneur of Russian-Jewish origins.

He was imprisoned for over two years in Gran Canaria capital Las Palmas, together with his wife and their son, with no trial nor formal accusation, because of evidence declared “secret” by Spanish Judge Ana Isabel de Vega Serrano.

Earlier this year, MEP Fulvio Martusciello held a meeting in Brussels to clarify the circumstances behind the arrest, and the prolonged pre-trial detention, which he qualified as “shameful” and “xenophobic”.

He added: “It is hard to believe that it has taken place within a country member of European Community.”

Following a formal complaint, lodged by defence attorneys of Mr Kokorev and his family before the European Human Rights Commission, a trio of MEPS, Barbara Matera, Aldo Pariciello and Heinz Becker, expressed their “bewilderment at Spain’s treatment of Kokorev”.

In a letter addressed to Carlos Lesmes Serrano, President of the Spanish Judicial Supervising Commission; Rafael Catala Polo, Spanish Justice Minister, and Emilio Moya Valdes, Chairman of Las Palmas Court of Appeal, they called on Spain’s judicial authorities to end this “horrifying human rights violation”.

More importantly, the MEPs have voiced their concerns that “The Kokorev Case” might not be an isolated event of judicial and police abuse in Spain, and, more specifically, on the Spanish territory of the Canary Islands.

Among the infractions, listed by the MEPs were:

*An undue use of preventive prison

*Withholding evidence from the defence attorneys

*Systematic ignoring of any evidence favourable to the accused *Lack of formal accusation after an investigation that has lasted for over 14 years

*Deliberate procrastination of the investigation process”.

Aldo Pariciello said: “Failures of justice or investigation do happen sometimes, but the things occurring on the Canary Islands cannot be called a failure.

“There is a deliberate breach of basic rights of a European citizen, to whom European laws guarantee the fastest possible and unbiased trial, and a right to fair justice.”

The special commission, to be set up by concerned MEPs, is aimed at “elucidating the responsibility of certain Spanish public servants in the systemic abuses that have and, evidently, still are taking place in the so-called Kokorev Case.

“And, also, to determine whether such abuses constitute an isolated, aberrant incident, or, by the contrary, the abuse of police and judicial power in the province of Canary Islands is a more common occurrence than we would like to believe.”