Plasterboards hid huge cocaine haul

THE boss of a Seville-based company was arrested after police covered a mind-blowing 1,109kg of cocaine, hidden in a shipment of plasterboard panels.

A joint investigation was conducted by Spain’s national police and its anti-drugs squad (DEA), together with German Customs officers from Bremen.

The probe, which began in August, culminated in the cocaine discovery in a container, passing through the northern German port of Bremen.

The shipment, which contained eight compartments packed with the South American drug, was heading for Puerto de Algeciras, a port in southern Spain, and 935 packs of cocaine were seized.

A dodgy Seville building company, with offices in Malaga, was said to have been bringing in large volumes of cocaine, under the guise of importing materials from South America.

It became obvious to investigators, who were keeping the company owner under surveillance, that he was negotiating a large shipment of cocaine with South America providers.