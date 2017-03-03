Plane’s near-miss crash with drone
A PLANE, attempting to land at Tenerife South airport on Sunday, almost crashed into a drone.
It was forced to perform an unexpected manoeuvre to avoid a collision, and, fortunately, landed without any damage.
The airport’s control tower has started a probe with the Civil Aviation Accident Commission because these small devices are banned from flying close to airport facilities.
A Ryanair flight from London was scheduled to land at the time, although airport authorities have yet to confirm which aircraft was affected.
