Plane’s near-miss crash with drone

A PLANE, attempting to land at Tenerife South airport on Sunday, almost crashed into a drone.

It was forced to perform an unexpected manoeuvre to avoid a collision, and, fortunately, landed without any damage.

The airport’s control tower has started a probe with the Civil Aviation Accident Commission because these small devices are banned from flying close to airport facilities.

A Ryanair flight from London was scheduled to land at the time, although airport authorities have yet to confirm which aircraft was affected.