It’s plain sailing – with marine insurance

LIBERTY SEGUROS offers watertight, marine-insurance policies to help expats feel safe at sea.

With the warmer weather now upon us, taking to the seas is an inviting proposition for yachting and boating enthusiasts alike. However, as the owner of a valuable marine asset, preparation is vital to ensure your vessel is in prime condition, ready for the season ahead.

From checking for abrasions, and inspections of safety equipment, to overall cleaning, maintenance and repairs, now is the time to place all hands on deck, to guarantee optimum peace of mind.

Nevertheless, regardless of whether you own a dinghy, jet ski or a luxury super yacht, taking care of the body work and mechanics is only one aspect that goes towards assuring your safety. Sailing is a sport of variables, and the unforeseen can, unfortunately, happen. However, having the right cover in place, with an insurance company you can trust, will go towards preparing you for any eventuality.

LIBERTY SEGUROS, the leading, expatriate, insurance provider in Spain, is proud to offer a specialist, marine product, with Nautical Assistance to help resolve compromising or difficult situations which could occur, protecting both you and your vessel, for ultimate peace of mind.

Understanding that your boat or yacht is likely to be your prized possession, LIBERTY SEGUROS has designed a policy, with the expat in mind, that extends far beyond mandatory liability cover.

With added benefits that include voluntary public liability, theft, damage to the vessel itself (as well as auxiliary craft, wreckage removal, special fixtures and personal belongings, amongst others), damage caused by third parties and damage due to pollution risks and coastal regattas, its marine insurance provides comprehensive protection, both when moored, and out on the seas.

What’s more, should the unimaginable actually happen, its marine policy will cover loss of life, permanent disability and injury to occupants for accidents that take place both on the boat, as well as those that occur whilst boarding or disembarking.

This policy can also be tailored to individual needs to cover solicitor’s fees, medical bills, loss of wages and other aspects that are important to you. LIBERTY SEGUROS can also insure your vessel under the traditional Institute Yacht Clauses.

With staff who have extensive, nautical knowledge, for both sail and motor boats, and a desire to impart expert knowledge to help you choose the cover that is right for you, it is little wonder that LIBERTY SEGUROS is the expatriate’s insurance of choice for marine cover, as well as car, home, business and life.

To feel safe and protected at sea this summer, contact LIBERTY SEGUROS. Call 91 342 25 49, or visit www.libertyexpatriates.es for more information, or for the name of your nearest broker.