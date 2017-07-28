Be in the pink, Walk for Life!

THIS year’s 13th annual Walk for Life will take place on 17th December, bringing together thousands of men and women, many of whom have been directly affected by breast cancer.

And it raises funds for a number of Spanish cancer associations, in addition to family care and research.

This spectacular, pink-themed event is organised by the Walk for Life organisation, led by Brigitte Gypen, together with Adeje and Arona Councils.

And Adeje Health Councillor Amada Trujillo Bencomo has already met up with Brigitte to start preparations for the 2017 walk, between Arona and Adeje, as usual.

Some people won’t know that the organisation is actually active 365 days of the year, organising events, talks, workshops and much more to help individuals and families affected.

There is also a Pink Room, given by Adeje Council to the Walk for Life, which is based at the School of Security, in Los Olivos.

Councillor Trujillo said: “There are many people affected by cancer, who look forward to this event every year, and there are many more who want to help.

“And it’s very important to recognise all that happens around the Walk, and all that goes into its organisation, something to which Adeje Council is committed on a permanent basis.”

Last year, a record 3,400-plus people took part, with almost 18,000 euros raised for this excellent charity walk.

The funds go to the Association of Women with Breast Cancer (Amate) and the Spanish Cancer Association (ECC), along with projects on investigation and research into possible cures.