In the Pink, for one special day

INTERNATIONAL Breast Cancer Day takes place on Thursday (19th Oct), and there is an island-wide campaign to “Turn Tenerife Pink”.

The details were announced last Friday, at a meeting hosted by Adeje Mayor José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga, along with Guido Gianoli, (Asociación Benéfica Italo-Canaria ABIC President), Santiago del Teide Mayor Emilio Navarro, Arona Social Services Councillor, Elena Cabello Moya, Adeje Health Councillor Amada Trujillo Bencomo and Ámate President Marie Carmen Bonfante.

And the audience also comprised people from cancer associations AECC, and the Walk for Life, CEST, and other participating institutions.

The idea is raise breast-cancer awareness among the general population with an explosion of pink bows all over Tenerife, on trees, buildings, homes and balconies… anywhere, in fact!

Nearly every borough is now involved, and campaign organisers also want the general public to get involved by wearing a pink ribbon or display on Thursday.

“Early detection and investigation are also an important part of this campaign” said the Adeje Mayor. “We all have, or have had, at least one woman in our lives with breast cancer, which is now affecting an increasing number or younger women, and also men.” The campaign will also encourage men and women, to begin regular, self-examinations to detect lumps, or any changes in their breast zone, and facilitate early treatment.

Guido Gianoli, who is spearheading the campaign, says there will be over 15,000 pink ribbons on trees all over the island of Tenerife on the day.

“Breast cancer knows no frontiers, colour, race or religion,” he said, while Ámate President Maria del Carmen Bonfante said that she could personally confirm that early detection saved lives.

She also thanked Guido, the councils and all those contributing to the campaign for their work and commitment.

The initiative also has the support of many private institutions, including the Rotary Club, CaixaBank, CEST, Anima Tenerife, and Vive Tenerife.