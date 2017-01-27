Pine-tree facelift

THE Cabildo is collaborating with the National electric grid to reforest several areas of public woodland in La Corona Forestal’s natural park, in Arico.

Thanks to this liaison, 26.97 acres will be replanted with Canarian pine trees.

The agreement reflects the interests of both entities to help protect and restore ecosystems through reforestation projects, and to restore habitats for the conservation of biodiversity.

Forest recovery is also part of a restoration project in Arico and Fasnia, which the Cabildo has been developing since 2006.

It is helping recover the island’s plant heritage in areas subject to previous, intense agricultural and livestock activity.