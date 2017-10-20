Pilgrims’ progress signals the patronal fiestas finale

ADEJE ended its annual patronal fiestas with the romería, or pilgrim parade, through the main street of Calle Grande last Sunday.

To the delight of the many visitors, oxen-drawn carts made their way to the parish church, handing out food and drink to the public, young and old, resident and visitor.

The day began with the oxen fair, in which the public admired the decorated teams of animals as they prepared to draw the traditional floats in the parade.

The carts are decorated and managed by many of the borough’s local associations and collectives, and, altogether, 14 carts took part in the romería parade.

It was led by Adeje Mayor José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga, joined by the representatives of the different borough neighbourhoods and the “Porteadores de la Virgin”.

The event was organised in conjunction with the Adeje Municipal Folklore, all the main participants wearing traditional Canarian dress.

It ended at the doors of Santa Úrsula church, where the town’s two patrons, Santa Úrsula and San Sebastián, were present to receive music and dance offerings, and agricultural produce from the various collectives.

The groups participating this year were the Adeje Seniors, Club Almácigo de Taucho, Asociación de Vecinos Las Moraditas, Cafelitos, Los Viñedos, Amigos Los Olivos, Amigos de La Postura, La Lolita, Amigos de Adeje, Fañabé, Los Cofrades, Scaut de Adeje, Juventud de Adeje and the Los Olivos Diversity centre.

As always, many folklore groups also took part: Grupo Santa Ana, Adeje Municipal Folklore group, Agrupación Folklórica Tagomate (Tirajafe – La Palma), Chimaque, Tagorosteros, La Diatam La Ahulaga (San Miguel de Abona), Boleros de Armeñime, Viñátigo de San Isidro, Igonce de Candelaria, Imoque and Raíce.