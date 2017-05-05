Petition to halt this ‘barbaric’ bullfight

A PETITION has been launched to ban a bullfight in Velez-Malaga, Andalucia, which features famed Cordobes matador Francisco Rivera and Manuel Barea.

Malaga resident Carlos Jimenez Narvaez is behind the campaign to stop the 10th June event, which, he hopes, will attract at least 2,000 signatures of support.

The bullfight, planned for the Recinto Ferial, was branded “barbaric” by Jimenez.

He launched the protest in response to a statement by Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer, who claimed the town had a “great tradition of bullfighting”.

Velez-Malaga last hosted a fight in 2012 and does not have a bullring of its own. And Jimenez said: “Where is the art in the killing of an animal and leaving it to suffer in agony? Together, we can try to stop this from happening instead of sitting by idly.”

But Mayor Moreno defended the fight, which, he believes, will place the town on the map.

“The show will make our town a place to visit and we thank the organisation which has chosen this town, where we have a great tradition of bullfighting.”

He added: “We invite all the fans to attend the show as an additional incentive to our offer of the sun and beach. We believe our businesses will benefit, thanks to the visitors arriving in our town for the event.”

But an angry Jimenez said: “They speak of tradition, but, in Velez-Malaga, we have never had a bullring in which these acts are celebrated.”