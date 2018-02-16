‘Pervy’ picture man’s lies lured youngsters

A PROFESSIONAL photographer has been held by La Orotava’s Guardia Civil for, allegedly, taking advantage of his profession to sexually-abuse minors.

He was said to have approached the youngsters through social networks, promising them a career in modelling or acting.

The snapper took sexual pictures of them, which enabled him to touch his victims physically, sexual acts very much in mind,

Another trait he used to lure the impressionable kids was to offer free photo sessions for their friends, so he could extend his portfolio as a sexual predator.

When the accused was finally arrested, Guardia Civil officers issued a warrant to enter and search his home, where they found a large number of photos and archives, some relevant to existing cases.

Pictures of minors, aged 11-17, who appeared on the images seized by the Guardia, were of a highly-sexual content.

The man is well-known on the island within his profession, specialising in model/fashion photography.

His minors’ photo-shoots took place on secluded beaches in the North, or hotel rooms in Puerto de la Cruz

To date, Guardia officials have identified 13 victims, all male, whose family or guardians made official reports and statements, which led to the man’s arrest.