Perverted dad, who abused daughter, 10

A PROSECUTOR has requested 18 years’ imprisonment for a father, who sexually assaulted his 10-year-old daughter for four years, leaving her traumatised during the entire period.

Jose HG has been stripped of his parental rights of three children, because of his appalling behaviour.

The Santa Cruz Court hearing began on Tuesday morning, and the youngster’s statement was taken behind closed doors to protect her identity.

She said the abuse began in 2013 and lasted until 9th May last year, which was the day her father was arrested and detained … and the day the abuse stopped!

The father used threats of violence, to scare her from speaking to anyone about the abuse, which had been taking place frequently. He also took full advantage of his parental status.