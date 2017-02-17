The perfect day to propose marriage

JUST a relaxing day out with no plans … that’s what Suresh told Sonia on Tuesday. But as it was 14th February, St Valentine’s Day, she should, perhaps, have been on her guard.

Instead, she was swept off her feet in a romantic whirl. A speedboat voyage, helicopter ride, two special meals and an accepted proposal later, and they were sitting on Las Vistas beach, Los Cristianos, in a heart-shaped ring of flowers.

Suresh from London, and New Yorker Sonia, met five months ago through family friends who live in Tenerife.

They are now planning a June wedding here on their favourite holiday island, before settling down in London.

Suresh had been busy, pulling his plans together, the day before. And after meeting early on Valentine’s Day, they were soon skimming over the sea in a speedboat.

If that made Sonia’s heart leap around a little, the next stop was about to take her soaring. Helidream Canarias, in Costa Adeje, took them up for a stylish helicopter ride.

Could the day get any higher? Yes it could, because Saresh produced a ring as they hovered in the air and asked Sonia to marry him, The delighted American said Yes!

After landing, it was time for a Chinese meal, a stroll along Los Cristianos promenade … and another surprise for Sonia. “I was still trying to catch my breath after all that had happened, when I saw this beautiful, heart-filled flower display on the beach,” she said.

“I thought it was a nice, romantic gesture involving another couple. But Saresh led me down to it and we sat there, gazing out to sea.”

Saresh had planned it all to perfection, with the help of a good florist. And, as the sun started to set, they moved on for a special evening dinner at a local Italian restaurant.

The next day would be another busy one for Saresh. “I’m going to organise our wedding here for June,” he said. “Most of my friends and family in London know now, and Sonia has told many of her New York friends.”

It should be some wedding because guests from the UK and America will come together in a meeting of the two families here on the island.