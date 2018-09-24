Perdi in seventh heaven

Accion del Sol news

TWO weeks ago, my friend decided that she was in a position to adopt a dog, so off to the refuge we went. There are so many gorgeous dogs there, and she knew exactly what she was looking for; a small dog that was a bit older.

As we walked around, one dog stood out from the rest, and snuggled up to her hand through the wire cage. She was a medium-sized pointer who was very thin, and had recently had puppies. This was exactly what she wasn’t looking for.

She had been dumped on the streets like a piece of rubbish. It was love at first sight, and Perdi, as she is now known, has settled into her new home and is thriving. She has already proved her worth by warning her owner that there was a stranger wandering around the complex, and barking to scare him off.

Perdi has certainly proved her value, showing love, companionship and protection towards her new owner. A match made in heaven, for one very lucky dog.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol