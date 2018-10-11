Pensioner’s crash ends in car park!

A PENSIONER, aged 68, suffered considerable head injuries after losing control of his car, driving into the Tu Trebol in Adeje and turning the vehicle over.

The accident happened at 2.27pm on Wednesday, on the road adjacent to the motorway at Calle Charfa.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the crew checked him over, before transferring him to a local hospital, where his injuries were treated.