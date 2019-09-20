Pensioner stabbed plumber 30 times, and battered him
A PENSIONER is facing years behind bars for hacking a plumber to death after claiming he took a three-hour lunch break when he should have been fixing his boiler.
William Treadwell, 68, stabbed Gary Amer 30 times during a frenzied attack at his home in Walworth, south-east London. He then dialled 999 to confess to police from his local pub.
Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC said Treadwell battered the 63-year-old tradesman over the head with a pan from behind, before knifing him as he lay helpless on the ground.
Of the assault, on 17th August last year, the prosecutor said: “It consisted of something like 30 stab wounds, including seven into the heart, and two kitchen knives being left in the body.”
Treadwell, initially charged with murder at Southwark Crown Court, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility. He is set to be sentenced on 30th September.
