Pedro’s solid Foundation!

RESULTS are not always everything in football, and the love of playing, plus a chance to help the less fortunate, are also goals for which to strive.

That was demonstrated at Tamaimo last weekend when 24 teams converged for the Under-12s Pedro Foundation Tournament.

Initially, short, eight-a-side games were played in groups followed by knock-out stages up to the final.

It was the third staging of the popular event, driven by Pedro, the Abades-born star of Barcelona, Chelsea and Spain.

Most of the teams came from Tenerife clubs, but Real Madrid emerged as winners, beating CF Balaguer of Lleida 4-0 in the final.

In their semi-final, Real had seen off CD Tenerife 3-2 in a close contest. The other side of the draw saw Balaguer beat Las Palmas 3-1 to progress to the final showdown.

Large quantities of food were donated by teams, to be distributed to the local needy by Santiago del Teide Council.

And a mountain of football boots was also given over to help struggling children in Africa enjoy the benefits of sporting exercise and fun.

