TWO MORE PATERAS INTERCEPTED ON WAY TO GRAN CANARIA

Maritime rescue intercepted two boats this afternoon, 150 kiilometers south of Gran Canaria that had 56 immigrants (39 men, 16 women and a child) all of sub-Saharan origin.

The Sasemar 103 rescue plane located the boats at 12:40pm, after an alert was received that they were on their way, and circled over them, waiting for the Guardamar Talia to arrive, to board the immigrants.

This plane was relieved fromits mission by another from the Rescata Air Service, until, at around 6:30pm, the immigrants were rescued by the Maritime Rescue boat.

The Guardamar Talia is scheduled to arrive with at the port of Arguineguín, in the south of Gran Canaria, at around 8.30pm local time.

These two boats join another one, with 29 people, which was redirected to the south of Tenerife, making a total of 85 immigrants who arrived in the Canary Islands by boat today.

