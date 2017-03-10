Pas over at Phoenix?

IT wasn’t just a local derby at Phoenix Bar last Friday, because the visit of Pas O Nadas to the reigning champions gave them a chance to narrow the gap on Scruffy Macs, who didn’t have a game.

And, given the hosts’ recent form, the Nadas might have been quietly confident of a positive result. But, despite some close legs, and Daddy Cool’s 25th and 26th maximums, Phoenix took all five singles points.

Even London rolled back the years, inflicting a 3-2 defeat on Richard for only his second singles setback this season.

The Nadas rallied to take both doubles, then faltered again in the trebles as Johnny hit the double to beat his brother, Ricky! Just a taster for the Handicap Trophy final? We shall see!

Anyway, we go to the last match of the campaign with Scruffy Macs need 13 points from their two remaining fixtures to seal the title.

Elsewhere, Trish hit a 180 for Sandys during a 6-2 defeat by Gaffers, while the Pub also notched six at Exiles, and PSB held the trebles to beat the Playboys.

With The Tavern out of action, Palms Pool Bar narrowed the gap at the top of Division 2 with a hard-fought 5-3 victory over Sundowners, who had Chris firing in a maximum.

But last Friday’s highlight came for a certain committee member who loves a cup of coffee … well, that’s what he says! Chas knocked in handsome 156 check-out for Picassos, a new high for this section, during a home defeat against Bar 180.

Emerald Lounge held the last rubber to tie with Marilyns A, while Marilyns B registered a fine win over Waterfall.

Bar Leones won the trebles to defeat the Playgirls, Clouseaus put six past Legends and Pas O Nadas B lost at home against Nauta Nomads.