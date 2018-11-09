Parks everywhere!
THE opening of the new Paulino Suances plaza, in Las Galletas, took place last night (Thursday), following a major refurbishment. After being closed for a while, it now sports a new play area.
And it won’t be long before it is followed in La Trujilla, Cabo Blanco, with the new park/play area opening soon.
These leisure spaces can be enjoyed by the whole family, pets included.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=44417
Posted by admin on Nov 9 2018. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.