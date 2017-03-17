VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Palms on fire with grand fund-raiser

Comm 3PALMS Sports Bar enjoyed another excellent fund-raiser last Saturday, this time for the Bomberos, collecting over 1,000 euros for the voluntary fire-fighting organisation.

There was a superb turn-out, with more than 15 live acts, who gave up 15 minutes of their talented time, including Zoe Leigh Jackson, M. J. Grant, Rachael, Natalie and many more.

Chief Bombero Caesar was genuinely overwhelmed with the fantastic support from everyone.

Also, a huge thank-you to Mandy, with her NU skin products and make-up by Kiki, who donated their proceeds to this amazing group.

Next charity event at Palms Sports Bar is the Easter Family Fun Day in aid of the Helping Hands Children’s Charity.

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=35073

Posted by on Mar 17 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites