Palms on fire with grand fund-raiser

PALMS Sports Bar enjoyed another excellent fund-raiser last Saturday, this time for the Bomberos, collecting over 1,000 euros for the voluntary fire-fighting organisation.

There was a superb turn-out, with more than 15 live acts, who gave up 15 minutes of their talented time, including Zoe Leigh Jackson, M. J. Grant, Rachael, Natalie and many more.

Chief Bombero Caesar was genuinely overwhelmed with the fantastic support from everyone.

Also, a huge thank-you to Mandy, with her NU skin products and make-up by Kiki, who donated their proceeds to this amazing group.

Next charity event at Palms Sports Bar is the Easter Family Fun Day in aid of the Helping Hands Children’s Charity.