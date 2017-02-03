Palms second in cue

WITH the Division One title in the Direct Telecom Pool League already decided, attention has turned to the race for runners-up spot, and it was all-change this week.

Phoenix Potters, who are in the mix, had a difficult game at Gaffers A, who were crowned champions last week. There was no sign of them taking it easy, though, as they stunned Potters by taking a 4-0 lead. And their momentum carried them swiftly to 7-0, and the points.

Potters saved face by picking up some late frames, but the damage had already been done.

Tenerife Hammers A, in second place, were confident as they travelled to Amarilla Golf to face Terrace Bantams. They soon took a 2-0 lead. but Bantams rallied and levelled the score.

Wez then put Hammers A back in the lead, but that was their only frame of the middle section as Bantams won three in a row to move into pole position.

The visitors needed a turnaround, and, when they took the first frame of the final session, it was game-on. But Bantams were not done. Con took the next frame, followed by Pete, who made it three out of three to win the match.

Palms A capitalised on their setback to move into second spot. They were at home to Rewind Rewired, and, despite losing Roscoe early doors to illness, they put in a solid performance.

The early frames were tight, with the teams well-matched. But Palms A used all their years of league experience, and, once they gained the lead. they held their nerve to ensure the win.

Their man of the match was JT, stepping in and winning two from two.

Palms Elite faced Dreamers A, with both teams seeking a top-five finish. This fixture is always close, and so it proved again. They each took early frames with tight pool, and it looked as though the game could be drawn.

However, Dreamers A took advantage of a Palms Elite slip for a slender lead. The home side responded, but just couldn’t get back into the match, leaving Dreamers A to drag themselves over the line for the points, which moved them above their opponents.

The bottom of the table features a relegation fight between Bluebell A and Terrace Roosters. They both have just three games to play, and both face tough challenges in the next two matches before meeting each other in the final game.

Roosters had a tough match against Treehouse A but they made a great start with a 3-1 lead, which filled them with confidence.

Unfortunately for them, though, going behind seemed to awaken Treehouse, who moved into a higher gear and won the next session 3-1 to level at 4-4.

Roosters were rattled, mistakes crept in and the visitors took full advantage, easing into a lead they retained.

Bluebell A, at Rewind A and with an eye on their remaining fixtures, knew this represented a great chance to take some points.

But Rewind A had home advantage and soon moved into a lead, which proved too much for the visitors.

Bluebell A put up an impressive fight, but they just couldn’t roll in the black ball. And Rewind A’s success guarantees them first division pool next season!

In Division Two, the title race will go down to the wire. But this week saw a change at the top as Picasso’s A, who have led for most of the season, were not in action.

This paved the way for James Hammers C to take top spot. They were at Hoppys A and made a great start with a 3-1 lead, which filled them with confidence.

This showed in the middle section as they took four in a row to secure the points, moving to the top of the league. Picasso’s A have a game in hand, but the pressure is now on them to pick up the points!

There was just one other match played in Division Two, which saw Treehouse B continue their recent good form. Their opponents were Palms Rebels, who have had a decent maiden season.

It was a tight clash between two evenly-matched teams, but Treehouse B took full home advantage and squeezed into a slender lead. They had to dig deep to hold on, but managed it to welcome another decent win.

This weekend sees the annual Tenerife-Scotland match, and it would be pleasing to see plenty of supporters cheering on our Tenerife team.

If you want to come along, Saturday night’s games will be in the Palms Sports Bar, in Torviscas, from 8pm, and then on Sunday in the Terrace Bar, Amarilla Golf, from 2pm.