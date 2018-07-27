Overweight van was danger on the roads

LOCAL Police in Santa Cruz were forced to stop a van as it was driven around Santa Cruz, because it appeared to be overloaded and dangerous.

It was obviously transporting several heavy items, which led police to suspect that it was carrying a lot more than its recommended safety weight.

The van, spotted in the early hours on Tuesday, heading towards the port, caught the officers’ attention because of the smoking exhaust pipe at the back of the van, which had a strong, burning smell.

When they stopped the van and checked out the paperwork, they realised that it didn’t carry the obligatory transport certificate.

They also saw that the 47-year-old driver didn’t have the correct category on his licence, for handling a vehicle of this type.

The officers escorted the driver and van to an area inside the port, where they carried out an official check.

The officers confirmed that its weight, with maximum cargo allowed, should be 5.200kg.

But when they had it weighed, they were astonished to find that it registered more than double the acceptable total.

When they tackled the driver about his cargo, and its

destination, he told them he worked with car parts from scrap-yards, and that he was taking them to Morocco to sell, which he proved by presenting receipts.

He informed officers of his plans, saying that he planned to take a ferry to Cadiz, and then on to Algeciras, from where he would drive to Morocco to sell the items.

He was charged on three counts: two for not having the correct transport certificates, and a third charge of driving an overweight vehicle, in a dangerous condition.