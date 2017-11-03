Online, and in the know

AT least 100 professionals, including law-enforcement and government authorities from EU member states, attended the launch of a new tool to help in online investigations.

Representatives from 30 countries, and more than 60 organisations, including representatives from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Uber, saw the new SIRIUS platform unveiled at Europol headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands.

SIRIUS is a secure web platform for law-enforcement professionals, which enables them to share knowledge, best practices and expertise in the field of internet-facilitated crime investigations, with a special focus on counter-terrorism.

It offers an innovative, collaborative approach by providing investigators with a platform, quickly and efficiently, to exchange know-how, manuals and advice, as well as tools to help them analyse the information received by the online service-providers.

The platform also addresses other challenges in criminal investigations, such as streamlining requests to online service-providers, and improving the quality of the responsive record.