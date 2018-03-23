Online slimming pills were big ‘health risk’

POLICE have arrested two people in Sevilla for the on-line sale of illegal weight-loss products, alleged to pose a “serious health risk” to buyers.

In a raid on the couple’s home in Sevilla the National Police found 1,850 packs of the illegal products, manufactured in a Mexico laboratory, and 72,520 euros in cash.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products said that the sale of the products advertised on the internet was illegal, and that they posed a serious risk for health, because of the lack of a medical prescription or control.

Additionally, there was no guarantee of the manufacturing process, or their safe storage.

Officers also found 28,880 cigarettes, possibly counterfeit, scattered around the property in boxes.

It is believed that they were intended for illegal sale in the family bakery attached their house.