O’Leary’s threat of more strike misery

RYANAIR chief Michael O’Leary has warned of potential strikes by the Irish airline in Europe during Easter Week.

Earlier last month, O’Leary suggested possible disruptions as the airline prepared to extend its recent recognition of pilot unions to cabin-crew staff. The Irishman did not specify which markets were likely to be hit.

But he did say that his company would rather see bookings damaged by the uncertainty surrounding a strike, than give in to what he described as “laughable” union demands.

He told a Lisbon press conference: “We had a strike in Germany on 22nd December, and we expect the next one will be in Ireland, or maybe in Portugal, in Easter Week.” But during that four-hour strike, there were no cancellations.

Irish pilot union FORSA/IALPA has not announced any strike plans, but it revealed that pilots had rejected a pay-rise, offered by Ryanair.

It added that the airline was refusing the union’s demand to be recognised as the exclusive body for collective bargaining.

O’Leary said he was making “significant progress” in talks with SPAC, the Portuguese pilots’ union.

But he admitted that the management there had offered a direct pay-rise to Portuguese pilots, and that 75% had accepted the deal.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “We explained in our Third-Quarter results on 5th February that, ‘as we finalise union discussions along similar lines to that agreed in the UK, we expect some localised disruptions, and adverse PR, so investors should be prepared for same’.”

The February third-quarter results statement said: “In certain jurisdictions, unions representing competitor airlines will wish to test our commitment to our low-cost, high-pay/high-productivity model to disrupt our operations.

“We are fully prepared to face down any such disruption, if it means defending our cost-base, or our high-productivity model.”