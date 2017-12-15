You’re never too old!

Accion del Sol news

WE had a very special visitor to the refuge at our Christmas event last week. Six years ago, the lovely Gaby, a very young, 93-year-old lady, adopted a small, mixed-breed dog who she named Lilli.

I was very fortunate to talk with Gaby, and it was amazing to hear and see the love between her and Lilli, who was happily sitting on Gaby’s lap. Their lives are, obviously, ones of great love, and we wish them many more happy years together.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who has helped us over the last year, and to wish you Seasons’ Greetings; we look forward to seeing you all in 2018.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol