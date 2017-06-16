A not-so-easyJet fear for panicky plane passengers

PASSENGERS on an easyJet flight were left so frightened that one man was physically sick when a pilot told them there was only a “50/50 chance” of both engines working.

Stunned holidaymakers were on the tarmac at Malaga airport when the captain asked for a vote about whether they wanted to stay on the plane, or get off.

Passengers say the un-named pilot told them there was a high chance that only one engine would be working, because of a “technical issue”.

But EasyJet officials said the pilot was merely asking passengers whether they wanted to get off the plane while the issue was fixed. They also stressed that a pilot would, under no circumstances, attempt to fly with one engine.

But the news, which came after the flight had already been delayed for 40 hours, was too alarming for some passengers, who were panic-stricken.

They were supposed to fly to Bristol last Thursday but did not board the plane until Saturday. They eventually flew back on a replacement aircraft later that day.

Passenger Terri Hill said: “He said we could stay on the plane, or he’d see whether we would be allowed to get off again. But we’d been on it for an hour at this point, and had been in Malaga for two nights extra already.

“At this point, there was a bit of a mutiny on the plane … an awful lot of shouting and people crying, demanding to get off.

“There were about 12 people who wanted to stay on, but the rest of us wanted to get off.”

Jemma Hooper, a mother-of-four from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said: “It was absolutely horrendous. They were putting people into a broken plane to make it look like they were trying.”

She was travelling with husband Nathan, their children, and her mum, Theresa Lawrence, on flight EZY9958, when they became stranded in Spain because of the “technical issue”.

The man who vomited, who did not want to be named, said: “The pilot himself said he’d never heard or done anything like this in 37 years of flying.

“He gave us the option, and asked us what he should do. He asked for a show of hands. There were some who just wanted to try it; they wanted to get home. But most didn’t.

“There were girls hyperventilating, and lots of people were panicking. There were elderly people on there, and lots of children. The worst thing was that we had to wait another hour or two before they would actually let us off the plane.”

EasyJet issued an apology over the incident and thanked passengers for their patience. A company spokesman said: “The pilot attempted to use one engine to start the other engine, as is normal procedure.

“Because he was aware that the passengers had already been considerably delayed due to a technical problem, the pilot asked them if they would like to get off, or remain on board, while the engine start-up sequence continued.

“It was then decided to fly the passengers back on a replacement aircraft. But at no point did the pilot ask passengers, or would ever attempt, to fly the aircraft without both engines working correctly.”

One witness who saw the passengers returning through Bristol’s Lulsgate Airport said: “It is possible there was a misunderstanding among some passengers.

“It may simply have been that the pilot was asking them if they wanted to remain on the plane while they tried to sort the engine problems out.

“However, it was clear that the passengers were absolutely fed up, having already experienced a long delay in getting home.”