Norwegian airline has attracted IAG interest

THE International Airlines Group (IAG), which is a parent company to British Airways, is considering a possible bid for low-cost carrier Norwegian.

It issued a statement, responding to recent press speculation, saying: “IAG considers Norwegian to be an attractive investment and has acquired a 4.61% ownership position in Norwegian (minority investment).

“The minority investment is intended to establish a position, from which to initiate discussions with Norwegian, including the possibility of a full offer for the airline.

“IAG confirms that no such discussions have taken place to date. It has taken no decision to make an offer at this time, and there is no certainty that any such decision will be made. A further announcement will be made, if appropriate.”

Norwegian officials said they had no prior knowledge of the acquisition before it was reported, last Thursday.

The airline said in a statement: “Norwegian has not been in any discussions, or dialogue, with IAG about the matter.

“Norwegian believes that interest from one of the largest international groups, demonstrates the sustainability and potential of our business model and global growth.”

Norwegian’s shares closed 47% higher after the news broke, but IAG’s fell 1.2%.