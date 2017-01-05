Noisy roads can spark dementia

PEOPLE living near a busy road, even 50 metres away, are far more likely than others to develop dementia because of the traffic fumes and noise.

Research scientists, in a new study, reveal that those residents exposed to traffic are up to 12% more likely to suffer the dreadful disease.

The study, which tracked nearly seven million people for more than decade, is the largest-ever to suggest environmental factors could play a major role in dementia risk.

An estimated 850,000 people in the UK have dementia, and this figure is expected to soar to one million by 2025 – and two million by 2050!

The disease is thought to be linked to genetics largely, but increasing evidence suggests other factors such as smoking, obesity and lack of exercise may increase the risk.

The study, published in the Lancet medical journal, suggests air-pollution and noise may also play a role.

The Canadian researchers study leader, Dr Hong Chen, from the University of Toronto and Public Health Ontario, said: “Our findings show the closer you live to roads with heavy day-to-day traffic, the greater the risk of developing dementia.

“With our widespread exposure to traffic and the greater tendency for people to live in cities these days, this has serious public health implications.

“Increasing population growth and urbanisation has placed many people close to heavy traffic, and even a modest effect from near-road exposure could lead to a large, public-health burden.”

The research team tracked 6.6 million adults, aged 20-85, in Ontario, for 11 years, between 2001 and 2012.

Those living within 50m of a major road – defined as a main urban road or a motorway – were 7% more likely to develop dementia than those who lived 300m away.

Those between 50-100m away had a 4% increased risk, and those between 101-200m a 2% additional risk.

The UK is also notoriously bad at controlling air-pollution, with 37 cities across Britain persistently breaching EU legal limits of air toxins.

The scientists also found that people who lived within 50m of a major road in towns and cities, and those who lived within 50m of a major road for the entire study period, had the highest risk: some 12% greater than those who lived more than 300m away.

But those living more than 200m from a major road had no increased dementia risk, and no link was found between proximity to busy roads and Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis.

In Britain, where the population density is five times that of Ontario, many more people live near main roads, including the vast majority of people who have city homes.

The new findings add to evidence that long-term exposure to air-pollution and traffic noise may contribute to brain shrinkage and mental impairment.

They also think pollution may provoke inflammation in the brain, a problem which may trigger dementia.

Other studies have found that persistent noise is linked to cognitive impairment, which may also explain the findings.

The NHS watchdog NICE last month warned that air-pollution now contributes towards 25,000 deaths a year in England, which is almost 5% of all deaths. And it called for a reduction in speed limits, and traffic restricted around schools.

British experts described the findings as ‘important’ and ‘provocative’, but stressed that they did not demonstrate a causal link between exposure to traffic and dementia.

Professor Rob Howard of University College London added: “This study presents one more important reason why we must clean up the air in our cities.”