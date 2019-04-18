Will Noah be the new Usain Bolt?

EVEN with all those Olympic gold medals and all those world records, it took more than Usain Bolt’s dazzling speed to make him an international icon.

It took his personality. The way he turned each race into a theatrical event, preening and posing before settling into the blocks, flashing that megawatt smile as he blazed across the finish line.

Bolt made fast running look easy, and fun, which is something else he and Noah Lyles have in common.

If you haven’t heard of Noah yet, you soon will! The 21-year-old is faster than Bolt was at the same age in both the 100m and 200m.

His zany socks, creative victory celebrations and Renaissance Man interests are sure to make him a big star of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“If I can be that big name that everybody sees, and they see that I’m having fun, I feel it will encourage others to try to go for their dreams,” said Lyles.

“When I was younger, I was scared of growing up, because I thought I would have to get a normal job. But look at me now. I get paid to run in a circle, and what’s better than that?”

Noah, who made a considerable impact on the track in his teens, also made the Olympic trials in 2016, finishing fourth and missing a spot on the Rio team by just 0.09secs.

He also has a younger brother, Josephus, and he just happened to be part of the US team who won the 4×400 relay at the 2014 Junior World Championships in 2014, while Noah won the 200m at the Youth Olympic Games the same year.

They both turned pro after leaving high school, by-passing college to become the first male sprinters to take that quick route.

Sadly, injury slowed the progress of Josephus, while big brother Noah beat Bolt’s respective times 100m and 200m as be began building a name for himself.

His aim now is to overtake the great man in every way, and distanced himself from Bolt. “Whatever Usain did was awesome,” he said. “The man ran incredible times.

“But I’m going to break these times, and then I’m going to get even bigger than him.”

We will know, when the Tokyo Olympics arrive, whether he really is as special as his US followers make out.