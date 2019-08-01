No-sale Bale loses a yen for millions!
WALES winger Gareth Bale has been dealt a huge blow by Real Madrid, who have blocked his multi-million-euro move to China.
He would have earned €1.1m weekly, had he been allowed to join Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, on a three-year deal.
But Madrid President Florentino Perez put the block on his enormous move, after the Real board asked for a transfer fee.
The 30-year-old Welshman will now continue at Real Madrid, where he joined in 2013 from Tottenham for a then-record fee of €100m. It is unlikely that another European club will be able to foot Bale’s €660,000-a-week wage.
The shock decision comes after Galacticos boss Zinedine Zidane admitted: “It would be best for everyone if he left Real Madrid.”
His comment followed a relationship breakdown between the pair, who, together, won three Champions League titles. And, after the French manager left Bale out of a pre-season game with Bayern Munich, which Madrid lost, he said: “We hope he leaves soon. We are working on his transfer to a new team.”
Zidane added: “I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done.”
Bale still has three years left on his contract with the
Bernabeu club, where he has made just 79 La Liga starts in the previous three seasons, after accumulating numerous
injuries.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=49207