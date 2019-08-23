No-deal could prove so costly for tourists
MILLIONS of families could see holiday bills rocket if Britain leaves the EU without a deal, because they would lose their European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC).
Tourists are already seeing their spending money shrink, with the pound plunging to record lows against other currencies.
More than 4.5m under-16s carry the cards, which give travellers the right to access state-provided healthcare while travelling in Europe, either free or at a reduced charge.
But the cards would become redundant in a no-deal scenario, leaving families seeking their own health insurance, if necessary, while on holiday.
Tom Watson, Labour’s Deputy Leader, said: “The Brexit chaos caused by the Tory Party could mean that millions of families face extra charges to go on holiday.
“Families across the country will have saved and planned for a summer holiday to spend special, quality time together, but this Prime Minister’s mishandling of Brexit could make holiday prices rocket.”
He added: “Boris Johnson ’s reckless, senseless approach to Brexit will leave working families worse off. He must urgently rethink and take no-deal off the table.”
Research carried out by Labour suggests travel insurance for a couple in their 70s to go to Spain would cost an extra £108.
NHS guidance says access to healthcare in the EU is likely to change if Britain leaves the EU without a deal.
It urges people planning to travel on or after 31st October to buy travel insurance, as you would if visiting a non-EU country.
Spain has publicly committed to healthcare access for resident and visiting UK nationals.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=49560
Posted by admin on Aug 23 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.