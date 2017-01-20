Nicky Jam set to be toast of Santa Cruz

ANOTHER week, another Tenerife concert. Nicky Jam will be bringing his popular blend of reggaeton and Latino dance music to Santa Cruz on 8th April, on the port quayside.

Nicky was born in the US, but his musical influences stem from his Costa Rican father and Dominican mother.

Three years ago, he performed to a small crowd at Adeje’s Achaman disco pub, but his international hit El Perdon in 2015 propelled him into the big league.

The latest visit is part of Nicky’s Fenix tour, and he will be performing at Wembley Stadium in March.

Ticket details have not yet been released