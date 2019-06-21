New-look Gibraltar after Monaco status

THE Gibraltar Government believes that the Victoria Keys complex, which will be built at Coaling Island, inside the historic harbour, will raise the profile of Rock to rival the likes of Monaco.

Luxury flats and new shopping areas, along with offices will be built in partnership with the Government. And Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said proudly: “The development will showcase our benefits to our widest ever worldwide audience.”

He added: “Our international prominence appears to have had a positive influence on the high-net-worth individuals we strive to attract to Gibraltar.”

With current Brexit concerns in Europe, Gibraltar is seen as a stronger investment than owning a Spanish property.

A total of 60,000sq/m of land will be created for the project, via a mammoth, sea-reclamation scheme.

The complicated plan will be taken on by a Government-owned company, guaranteeing safety in the investment, while the £300m cost will be returned to Government coffers once the land has been created.

“It is precisely projects like these which ensure that new businesses wanting to relocate are able to secure accommodation for themselves and their workers,” said the Chief Minister.

“With continued requests for commercial space, and its knock-on demand for residential accommodation, it is essential that we exploit this opportunity to its fullest.”

But he pledged that there would be no reclamation outside of port waters before the end of the current transition period, under the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

He also said. “The scheme will be in keeping with all environmental protection rules.

“Victoria Keys will have an extensive, landscaped, public promenade, solely for pedestrians and cyclists, along the entire waterfront perimeter.”

He added: “There will also be wide, tree-lined avenues, running east to west, retaining the historical views across the bay, and it will become our very own garden city by the sea.”

It will be the second time the current Gibraltar Government has carried out a project of this magnitude. The Westside reclamation of the late 1990s, arguably, created the foundations for the modern Gibraltar economy.