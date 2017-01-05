Naughty food to be avoided, at all cost!

MOST of us love to eat or drink naughty foods, especially over the festive season, and at any other time of the year, for that matter.

But how many of us are aware of the damage they cause to our teeth, let alone the diet?

Here’s a list of no-go foods if you want to stay healthy, and keep your teeth intact!

Diet soft drinks

They’re tempting for those wanting to sip on something sweet without the big hit of regular soft drinks. But while there’s no sugar to cause tooth decay, like regular soft drinks and even fruit juice, diet soft drinks still have high acid levels that can erode tooth enamel. This can lead to exposure of the inner tooth layer, causing pain and sensitivity, and it can also cause cavities.

Brushing straight after drinking isn’t wise, either, because the acid can soften enamel, making it easier to brush away. If you must have diet drinks, swish your mouth with water afterwards to wash the acid away. You could also sip them through a straw to minimise contact with your teeth.

Potato chips

They might start out crunchy, but, once chewed, they turn into a soft mess that can lodge and linger in the tiniest crevices on and between your teeth. What’s more, while we think of them as savoury, most chips are actually quite high in sugar, which means their tendency to stick around on your teeth is even more of a problem.

Ice cubes

Do you get to the end of your ice-chilled drink and find those remaining ice cubes irresistible? Plenty of us do. But while sucking them is fine, biting them is not. Ice is so hard that biting it can easily chip off enamel or crack your teeth.

If you can’t trust yourself to stop at sucking an ice cube, don’t take it into your mouth in the first place. Finish your drink and move it away from temptation.

Dried fruit

Fruit is healthy and packed with vitamins and other nutrients. But suck the moisture out of it and you’re left with a sticky product, comprising concentrated sugar, entwined with bits of fibre that make it stick to the surface of your teeth.

Also, some dried fruits such as dried mangoes and craisins (dried cranberries), often have extra sugar added. Eat dried fruit in moderation and brush well afterwards. But generally, fresh fruit is a better choice.

Popcorn and corn on the cob

It’s made from popped corn kernels, so it can’t be too bad, right? True, except when the popcorn is coated with coloured sugar-dust or sticky toffee. Then it’s a “sugar bomb”. Popcorn with no added sugar is, dentally speaking, not a bad snack.

That’s as long as you take care to floss out any bits that wedge between your teeth, and don’t bite on any unpopped kernels, which can cause cracks and breaks in teeth.

Biting into corn on the cob should also be approached with caution if you have crowns, or large fillings, on your front teeth, because the focused pressure may damage these.You can always cut the kernels off the cob to eat them.

Sports drinks

These, along with energy drinks, are highly acidic and many are also high in sugar. An acid attack that can erode the enamel on your teeth generally lasts for around 20 minutes. Every time you take a sip of the drink, the acid damage begins all over again.

Bear in mind, too, that unless you’re having a fairly long and intense work-out, you probably don’t need the extra fuel and electrolytes that a sports drink provides anyway.

Muesli bars

They look healthy with all those nuts, grains and oats. But the substance holding all that together into a bar is generally sugar. The sugar makes every bite sticky, and it hangs around the grooves of your teeth for a long time.

Wine

Sparkling and white wine, especially, contains erosive acid, which can soften the teeth’s protective, hard enamel. This acid can also leave teeth more vulnerable to staining, which can be a problem for those who enjoy red wine, along with other heavily-pigmented foods and drinks such as curries, coffee and tea.

Alcohol, in general, causes dehydration, which means your mouth will have less of the saliva that protects your teeth from decay. It’s worth noting that heavy alcohol consumption is a risk factor for oral cancer.

Low-fat yoghurts

We tend to think of dairy foods as good for our teeth, but the low-fat varieties often contain a lot of added sugar. The only way they can make yoghurt tasty with so much fat taken out of it is to bump up the sugar content. And often the amount they add is outrageous. The result is a product that’s a disaster for teeth.

Some low-fat yoghurts have less sugar than others, though, so check the labels. You could also consider choosing natural yoghurt and adding fresh fruit for a bit of sweetness.