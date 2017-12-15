National Police chief shoots himself dead

A CHIEF inspector with the National Police has committed suicide at the Corps’ Santa Cruz headquarters, shooting himself in the head with his own service gun.

The death of Miguel Campejo Gallardos has caused great concern among his colleagues, many of whom described him as a highly-professional man, of a generous nature and a strong character.

In the Canary Islands alone, Campejo had become a much-recognisable figure among the government and local police forces.

After serving several years at Las Palmas, he was transferred to Santa Cruz, where he was head of the operations unit for the last five years.

Before his stint in the Canaries, Campejo served many years with the National Police, and, specifically throughout the late Nineties and early 2000s.

He took part in many serious investigations in the Basque country, when ETA terrorism was at its peak in Spain

Campejo’s untimely death means that the National Police Corps (CNP) has now suffered four suicides by officers, three of them in Tenerife.