The naked truth about Mallorca!

A GROUP of 19 British men have been fined after being filmed running naked in broad daylight through the streets of Palma Nova, one of Mallorca’s most popular holiday spots.

They had stripped off for a daytime skinny-dip before jogging back to their hotel. Some covered up their privates with one hand, but others left themselves exposed to passers-by, including a young boy. Only one of them appeared to be dressed.

With the sun getting hotter by the day, so is the behaviour of some of the younger holiday-makers on the island, who are completely disregarding laws sanctioned two years by Mallorca’s governing body to keep tourists’ behaviour in check.

Local politician Carlos Tarancon urged Calvia Council, responsible for Palma Nova, to take tough action against the Brit “strippers” saying: “The diffusion of a video like this is enough to ruin all the work that’s been done over the past year to improve the image of our municipality. Anti-social behaviour of this kind should be met with zero tolerance.”

Elsewhere, in nearby Magaluf, where the main miscreants are usually performing, alcohol-fuelled photographs of women carrying sex dolls, and others lying in the street drunk, have signalled the start of the island’s party season.

Every year, Magaluf proves to be a magnet resort for Britain’s lads and ladettes, who flock there in groups to drink the cheap booze and dance their days and nights away.

But bad behaviour over the years, including binge drinking, sex in the streets, fighting and nudity, have given UK youngsters a bad reputation with the Spanish authorities, who have warned there will be serious consequences for those who misbehave.

Incredibly, just 18 months ago, newly-elected Magaluf Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez announced that the Brits’ binge-drinking and lewdness was a thing of the past, following a huge crackdown by the local council.

Today, though, officials are again fighting anxiously to improve the area’s image, where much of the rowdy behaviour is concentrated in a strip of bars known as Punta Ballena.

And, despite the Mayor’s optimism, there have been several controversies surrounding the resort, which, say tour operators, are putting people off visiting the island altogether.

Two years ago, officials announced plans to introduce fines of up to 3,000 euros (£2,182) for anyone caught naked in the street.

The new rules also included hefty fines for anyone urinating in public or “balconing”, which refers to drunkards jumping from hotel balconies into swimming pools below.

That summer British police were even dispatched to the party resort as a trial to help Spanish officers deal with victims and offenders from the UK.

But it appears to have been a futile exercise because pictures taken at the resort recently still showed revellers spilling out of bars and falling on the street.