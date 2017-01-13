Nadas held on Navidad!

NO Gold, Frankincense or Myrrh for either team after last week’s division 1 top-of-the-table clash in Los Abrigos.

Pas O Nadas entertained close rivals Scruffy Macs and a fierce Three Kings Night battle ensued, with neither team willing to let the other gain an advantage in the title chase.

Richard and Andy fired maximums for Nadas, but then had to hold the trebles to square the match at four apiece. Rumours that Scruffys went home by camel are unfounded!

Up at the posh end of Abrigos, Phoenix Bar put in a fine performance to beat Spear Chuckers by the odd point, while fourth-placed The Pub put six past Exiles.

Gaffers, with games in hand, won a tough match on the trebles leg against the PSB gang, who had Mark notching his first 180. And hat-tip to the nearly-relegated Sandys Reborn, who won the last rubber to tie with Boothen.

They didn’t even unpack their arrows, but The Tavern will be more than happy with the way results went on Friday. And mostly at the expense of Palms Pool Bar, who were on the wrong end of a 6-2 scoreline after slumping to a second defeat on the bounce at home to Bar 180.

The race to avoid promotion is hotting up just below, with both Picassos and Emerald Lounge involved in drawn matches. But watch out for the Waterfall! Despite a maximum from Clouseaus’ Shaun, they enjoyed a fine 6-2 success and are now in danger of going up as well!

The legend that is Trigg scored a first 180 for Legends as they smashed Nauta Nomads. Apparently, he has had the same set of darts for 18 years, changing the barrels, stems and flights 14 times! (I couldn’t resist that).

And a local derby saw Marilyns A take a 6-2 victory over the semi-final Playgirls, while Nadas B held the trebles to tie at Naughty Nautas.