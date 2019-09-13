Mythical Mia’s rescue mission has backfired
A VEGAN activist, who claimed to have been shot at by farmers after stealing 16 of their rabbits, might actually have killed almost 100 of them.
“Mythical Mia” launched a rescue mission, attempting to save rabbits from a farm, before posting a video of herself on social media with a blood-stained face and legs.
She claimed that the pursuing farmers shot at her through a car window as she fled.
In a video, the Barcelona-based activist told her 40,000 Instagram followers that she had saved 16 rabbits.
But according to Spanish daily newspaper La Vanguardia,
90 bunnies had to be put down because they were left without a mother.
Five of them were reported to have died during the raid, while others suffered broken spines.
On an Instagram post following the raid, Mia wrote: “Despite everything, I am just happy that those 16 lives are free from harm. They make everything worth it.”
