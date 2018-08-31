Music scouts may soon have DJ Luke in mind

LUKE Maynard has been a role model for the 1st Tenerife Scout Group since its inception, more than four years ago.

So much so that he is now a young leader, and helps his seniors, whenever and wherever necessary.

But there is another side to 15-year-old Luke, because he is also a budding DJ, song-writer and singer, and is, slowly but surely, making his mark.

He has been into music for a number of years, and has, recently, written, performed and produced his second single called Free, featuring Stacey T.

He has also released a video of the song, which is featured on YouTube, and, earlier this year, Luke entered a DJ competition at Kaluma Beach, and won through to the finals, despite being the youngest entrant.

A few weeks ago, he joined Oasis Fm’s DJ Dylan, in the studio, for an afternoon session behind the mic.

Dylan, who also sings, said: “He’s on the way, that’s for sure. I don’t think the record companies will be queueing up for his services just yet, but I’m sure they will be in the next couple of years. He’s pretty handy behind the mic, as well.”

Luke, who has talent in abundance, said: “I am aware that things don’t just happen overnight, but I’m confident that something will happen. I’m not even sure in which direction I want to travel, but I love performing live in front of big audiences, so I guess Dj’ing would be my first choice.”

Steve Leisel, who runs Tenerife’s Scout Group, said: “We are extremely proud of what all our young members achieve, and we try to encourage them at whatever outside activities they like, be it Luke with his DJ’ing, or others achieving awards at football or other hobbies.”

Meanwhile, DJ Luke is making a name for himself around some of the top Tenerife venues, including Kaluna Beach Club, in Las Americas.

He will be appearing at La Orotava’s annual Colour Fest tomorrow (Saturday), and he has already been offered a job at O’Neill’s Bar and Nightclub, in the Veronicas, when he is old enough, of course.

Meanwhile, as he dreams of a successful career, Luke, who lives at Las Chafiras, still has all the time in the world for his scout group, based at Costa del Silencio.