Murder he’s writing?

ARE you a budding author with a first novel about to go online? Or maybe you’re a seasoned writer, with a number of publications already under your belt, and another few waiting to be written.

Last year, Adeje Town Hall introduced a section for non-Spanish authors at their annual book fair.

A number of English-language writers, living in Tenerife, took part, and it was excellent to see them welcomed and integrated into the event.

The format is changing slightly this year, and there will be a two-hour space given over to non-Spanish writers.

It will include a chat and interviews, chaired by English Time journalist Clio O’Flynn, and will take place on Saturday, 22nd April between 11am and 1pm at the fair, in the car park beside the Adeje School of Music.

Clio will be finding out how people are publishing online, the challenges of writing and publishing in English while living in Spain, the changing face of publishing in the 21st century, and, hopefully, meeting some new authors.

The floor will also be open to questions from the public, so if you think you have a novel itching to be written, but need a little bit of help to get it published, or would simply like to meet some local authors, please join them on22nd April.

You can also bring the family because the fair is always a fun event for everyone, with story-telling on the stage, local bookshops selling books and comics for all ages, etc.

If you would like to take part, either on the top table or in the audience, contact Clio at englishtime@adeje.es.