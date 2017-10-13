Mums can’t always get custody of kids

JOINT custody of children, through divorce or separation, has risen to nearly three in 10 families in Spain, with mothers’ sole custody dropping from 70% to 66% in the last year.

A decade ago, just 2% of children lived half their time with each parent, compared with a quarter of them a year ago. And that figure has since increased to nearly 29%.

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) in its Annulments, Separations and Divorces (Nulidades, Separaciones y Divorcios) section, reports that 43% of married couples, who split up last year, had dependent children.

It was a similar figure to that of 2015, and, in the main, the mother was given custody. But these cases are shrinking: in the last 12 months, parents sharing 50-50 custody went up from 13,074 to 14,594, even though the number of marriages with dependent children, which broke up, was about the same.

Fathers were given sole custody in 5.1% of cases in 2016, having risen from the 5% of 2015.

The Spanish Family Solicitors’ Association (AEAFA) says regional governments are tending to favour 50-50 custody above any other arrangement, except when it is clearly not in the child’s best interests.

Socially, joint custody is becoming more the accepted norm, says AEAFA spokesman José Gabriel Ortolá, since, usually, “both parents work and have to fit their jobs and child-care around each other.”

He added: “Most shared-custody arrangements are reached by mutual request and agreement from the start.”

But the Association of Female Jurors, THEMIS, believes the rise in joint custody is down to a “relaxing in suitability criteria” on the part of the Supreme Court and, by definition, family courts lower down the hierarchy.

“Circumstances are getting more and more lax,” said THEMIS chairwoman Amalia Fernández Doyagüe. “It’s enough for both parents to have the legal capacity and skills required to bring up a child.

“Having the ‘ability’ or ‘legal capacity’ should not be enough; judges should still be taking into account who is going to be caring for the child and how, and should ask the children their opinion.

“They should also review cases regularly; for example, every six months or so, at least at first, to evaluate how alternating between homes is influencing the child’s welfare.”

Uncontested divorces, of which there were 12,305 in Spain last year, according to the INE, are, unsurprisingly, where 50-50 custody is most likely to be agreed at the outset, as opposed to contested divorces, of which 2,072 were registered in 2016.

The pattern was also seen with contested and uncontested separations, which numbered 61 and 516 respectively.

Fewer couples are divorcing or separating, says the INE, and, while divorces went up by 0.3%, separations went down by 6.4% last year.

In nearly two-thirds of cases, the decision to split up was a joint one, although, in 22% of heterosexual marriages, the wife wanted to leave, and in 12%, the husband.

The average couple filing for divorce had been married around 16 years, while separations not ending in legal dissolution, typically, came after 21 years of being wed.