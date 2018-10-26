Sorry Mum, I’m too cultured to move off

YOUNG Spanish people tend to leave home at 29, compared with the EU average of 26, because of “cultural reasons”.

Sociologists attributed these latest Eurostat figures, couple with unemployment among the young, and precarious jobs when they do find work.

Limited, official help when buying a starter property also helps to keep Spaniards in the parental home, they pointed out.

Among the 19 countries belonging to the Eurozone, Spain ranked sixth-from-bottom when it came to flying the nest, ahead of Italy and Slovakia, as well as Croatia and Malta, plus the republics of the former Yugoslavia.

In 2017, the average wage for the 16-29 age group was just over 11,000 euros, while those between 30-34 took home an average 15,000 euros, according to the Youth Council of Spain.

On these salaries, buying a property for under-29s swallows 60% of their earnings and 40% for the 30-34 age group, which is well above the 30% average for tolerable indebtedness.

In 1997, 12.5% of Spain’s population lived in rented accommodation, compared with 16% in 2016. And when the young do leave home, they are more likely to rent, often sharing rather than saddle themselves with a mortgage.

During a recent property forum at Madrid’s IESE Business School, the four main speakers agreed that they did not foresee a real-estate boom, although the sector was “healthy, stabilised and would continue growing until 2022”.

But, they warned, it was important to pay attention to the young, because their continued difficulty in getting a foot on the property ladder also contributed to the fall in demand.