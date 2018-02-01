MRI machine sparks Indian’s horror death

AN Indian man was killed last Saturday after being sucked into an MRI machine at a Mumbai Hospital, according to Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

Rajesh Maru, 32, was helping an elderly relative at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, when he entered the MRI room with a metal oxygen tank.

An MRI machine is a powerful tool, used to create medical imaging of human anatomies, with strong magnetic fields and radio waves. And metal objects are supposed to be removed when an MRI is in use.

A hospital employee, described as a “ward boy”, told Maru that it was fine to bring the tank inside and that the MRI machine was off.

When Maru and his brother-in-law Harish Solanki resisted, citing the danger, the employee, Vitthal Chavan, said: “It’s fine, we do it every day.”

But when Maru entered the room, the MRI machine was still on and he was pulled toward it with “great force”.

Solanki told Asia News International: “He went there to visit my ailing mother. A ward boy told him to carry an oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room, which is prohibited.

“It all happened because of the carelessness of the hospital’s doctors and administration. No security guard was present to tell him that he should not carry oxygen cylinder with him to the room.”

After hitting the machine, Maru’s entire body was swollen and he began bleeding profusely, according to broadcaster NDTV. He was taken to the emergency room, where he died shortly after.

Last Sunday, police arrested Chavan, attending doctor Siddhant Shah and ward attendant Sunita Surve, in connection with the death.

The hospital is also investigating the incident.