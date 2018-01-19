VIEW WHOLE
Motherwell warm to their winter training

ROCK-HARD pitches and postponed games, together with stay-at-home fans, finally got too much for the Scottish Premiership, so this season they have brought in a 19-day, mid-winter break.

Motherwell put the match-free spell to good use by flying to La Caleta’s Tenerife Top Training centre for a week’s warm-weather workout.

Manager Stephen Robinson put his squad, including two January transfer-window signings through their paces.

Striker Curtis Main has joined from Portsmouth on an 18-month deal, while fellow-forward Nadir Ciftci will add his formidable presence to the team’s attacking strength.

Nadir, originally from Turkey, is a Celtic asset, who spent last year on loan at Plymouth in England’s First Division.

The two new additions will, hopefully, make up for the sale of free-scoring Louis Moult to Preston North End.

Motherwell hope to reap the benefits of the break when they return to league action against Hamilton tomorrow (Saturday), with a view to improving the eighth position they now occupy.

