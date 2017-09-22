A mortgage tonic for home-owners

FEARS of mortgages and loans in Spain getting costlier this autumn are unfounded because the Central European Bank (BCE) has opted to keep interest rates at 0%.

This historic low has been in place since March 2016, although recent talks hinted that the eurozone interest rate, or Euribor, would increase from September because the common currency area is now out of recession.

But the BCE’s announcement will mean so much for home-owners, although investors relying on asset interest for their income will have to wait a while before they can enjoy new riches.

In fact, deposit-interest will carry on sitting at -0.40% (negative figures). But this does not mean banks will deduct funds instead of paying interest, and anyone who finds this happening should appeal.

Loan interest, including mortgages, will remain at 0.25%, and current home-loans range from around 1.5% to 4% on top of the Euribor, making them cheaper than ever for those who pay them in euros.

The difference between Euribor highs of late 2007 and early 2008, when the rate rocketed to over 5.5% for the first time, are huge on a typical 35-year, 100,000-euro mortgage. Over the last nine years or more, a 5% drop would have seen the home-owner save around 170 euros a month.

Meanwhile, the BCE will continue to buy bonds on existing debt at the current rate of 60 billion euros a month until the end of this year, at least, or possibly longer if it considers that necessary.

The Spanish Government hopes the BCE’s official interest rates will “remain at current levels for a prolonged period”, or a length of time which “vastly exceeds its net bond-buying forecast time-scale”.

Although fixed until January only, this time-scale may continue indefinitely until inflation levels meet the Bank’s objectives.

Year-on-year Eurozone inflation in August rose to 1.5%, compared with 1.3% in July, which is its highest climb since April, according to EU’s statistics agency Eurostat.

But it is still far short of the BCE’s price-stability criteria, which needs inflation to be around 2%.

Last month, the BCE confirmed that the Eurozone was finally out of recession, exactly a decade after it started, midway through 2007.

Spain, which is leading Eurozone growth, is officially the fastest-expanding economy in the single-currency area.