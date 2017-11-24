Morgan homed!

K9 animal news

SHE arrived at the kennels in a terrible state, a few months ago, with a severe flea allergy which left her partially bald. Her skin was irritated, and covered with painful lesions. And, if that weren’t enough, she tested positive for heartworm!

Her allergy was treated with flea-prevention medication, and her skin condition with a combination of shampoos, creams and spot-on oils. Once she began to recover, we really saw a change in her behaviour.

She came out of her shell, and quickly stole everyone’s heart. Eventually, in a foster home, she made a full recovery from her allergy and heartworm disease. Pondenco World helped K9 to find her forever home in Holland, to which she jetted off last week.

Although she is an old dear, she deserves to live out her days in a loving and care-free home. We were so happy to see her arrive safely, and await more news, once she has settled in. Good luck, Morgan!

K9 Christmas Party

This year’s K9 fundraising Christmas Party is on Saturday, 9th December at Showtime, Adeje (exit 78, TF1). Tickets are 25 euros per person, and include a chicken meal or vegetarian option, drinks all evening (excluding spirits and bottled beers), and entertainment from Let It Be Beatles and compere Aidy Evans.

Tickets are available from: Lin 626 344 799; Mikey at k9mikey@gmail.com; Studio 5 hairdressers, Los Cristianos 922 794 304; and K9 refuge 667 638 468. There will be raffles on the night, and please do bring along treats for the K9 wonder-dogs and cats.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.