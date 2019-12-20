Money-faking gang was rated biggest in Europe

EUROPOL and Spain’s National Police have arrested 11 people involved in a huge fake money scam, operating across Europe.

Five of the arrests were in Spain, with some in Alicante, where agents seized thousands of forged €50 and €20 notes.

Printing presses were first discovered in Portugal while fake €50 notes were being sold on the internet.

Agents tracked down the buyers in a simultaneous operation throughout Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, Ireland, Greece, Luxembourg and Spain.

Europol said “Operation Deep Money” has dismantled the secret printing press, as well as the entire criminal organisation behind it.

Investigators claim it was one of the biggest operating counterfeiting groups in Europe.