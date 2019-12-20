VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Money-faking gang was rated biggest in Europe

EUROPOL and Spain’s National Police have arrested 11 people involved in a huge fake money scam, operating across Europe.

Five of the arrests were in Spain, with some in Alicante, where agents seized thousands of forged €50 and €20 notes.

Printing presses were first discovered in Portugal while fake €50 notes were being sold on the internet.

Agents tracked down the buyers in a simultaneous operation throughout Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, Ireland, Greece, Luxembourg and Spain.

Europol said “Operation Deep Money” has dismantled the secret printing press, as well as the entire criminal organisation behind it.

Investigators claim it was one of the biggest operating counterfeiting groups in Europe.

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=51508

Posted by on Dec 20 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites