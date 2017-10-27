Models cast for big beach show

THE official casting of models for the “Tenerife Fashion Beach Costa Adeje” took place on Wednesday morning, when more than 50 professional models visited Siam Mall, one the event’s sponsors.

The event, which preceded the beach fashion show last night (Thursday), was attended by Tourism Councillor Ermitas Moreira García, Economic Development Councillor Manuel Luis Méndez Martín, Siam Mall manager Hugo Gil, and also Edgar Magdalena, Technical Director of Tenerife Fashion Beach Costa Adeje.

The Councillors highlighted the relevance of this event, “in the tourist projection of the municipality”, and how it promotes the fashion sector.

They also pointed out: “The catwalk opens a path to economic diversification, that links tourism and commercial promotion, and shows the benefits and attractions of our destination.”

Siam Mall chief Hugo Gil said these events helped promote business sectors linked to the textile industry.

He added: “Siam Mall will continue to support these initiatives, because they continue to grow the fashion and commerce sector as a tourist attraction.”

Finally, Edgar Magdalena, who thanked the involvement of the Tenerife Cabildo, and Adeje Council, acknowledged the work and involvement of the group of sponsors, who participated actively in the event.

He also showed his support for the group of models participating in the catwalk, as well as the different firms and design professionals.

They were scheduled to meet at the Tenerife Fashion Beach Costa Adeje last night (Thursday), which began at 7pm.