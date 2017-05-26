Not to be missed!

K9 animal news

Maxicat boat trip

WOULD you like to see whales and dolphins in their natural environment, swim and snorkel in clear, blue waters and enjoy food and drinks aboard the Maxicat, at the same time helping to raise funds for the K9 wonder-dogs and cats?

At a bargain price of 30 euros per person, what’s not to love? Please come along and support us. You’re sure to have a lovely day while doing so.

Car-boot sale

Grabbing a bargain while helping our K9 dogs and cats – what could be better? Our car-boot sales mean you can do exactly that, so why not come along to our next one this Sunday (28th May), at Los Gigantes bus station, from 9 til noon.

There are always some great choices and bargains to be had. Our friendly K9 people will be waiting for you, and are always happy to help.

Remember, every cent raised goes towards the care of our K9 dogs and cats!

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.